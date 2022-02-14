South Carolina plays Ole Miss following Bryant’s 22-point showing

South Carolina Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-13, 3-9 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-13, 3-9 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina visits the Ole Miss Rebels after Keyshawn Bryant scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 80-68 win against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Rebels have gone 10-6 at home. Ole Miss has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gamecocks are 5-7 against SEC opponents. South Carolina has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Rebels and Gamecocks face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarkel Joiner is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Erik Stevenson is averaging 11 points for the Gamecocks. James Reese is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

