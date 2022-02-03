South Alabama visits Georgia Southern after McCadden’s 21-point showing

South Alabama Jaguars (15-6, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (10-9, 3-5 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (15-6, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (10-9, 3-5 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -3; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts the South Alabama Jaguars after Elijah McCadden scored 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 66-65 win against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Eagles are 5-2 in home games. Georgia Southern scores 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Jaguars have gone 5-3 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is the top team in the Sun Belt with 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Javon Franklin averaging 1.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. The Jaguars won the last meeting 73-67 on Jan. 15. Charles Manning Jr. scored 19 points to help lead the Jaguars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCadden is shooting 53.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Eagles. Kamari Brown is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Franklin is averaging 12 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Jaguars. Kayo Goncalves is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

