South Alabama visits Coastal Carolina following Cole’s 28-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (17-8, 7-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-11, 5-7 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

South Alabama Jaguars (17-8, 7-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-11, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces the South Alabama Jaguars after Vince Cole scored 28 points in Coastal Carolina’s 79-58 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Chanticleers are 10-5 on their home court. Coastal Carolina ranks third in the Sun Belt with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 3.6.

The Jaguars have gone 7-5 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Chanticleers and Jaguars match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebrima Dibba is averaging 7.6 points and 5.9 assists for the Chanticleers. Cole is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Charles Manning Jr. is averaging 16.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Jaguars. Jay Jay Chandler is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.