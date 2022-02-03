OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Solomon carries Stephen F Austin over Utah Valley 78-59

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 10:29 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Calvin Solomon had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lift Stephen F. Austin to a 78-59 win over Utah Valley on Thursday night.

Gavin Kensmil had 19 points for Stephen F. Austin (14-8, 6-4 Western Athletic Conference). Jaylin Jackson-Posey added 11 points and Nigel Hawkins had 10 points.

Fardaws Aimaq had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (14-7, 5-4). Connor Harding also scored 12 points.

