OLYMPICS NEWS: Opening ceremony details | Russia's Putin in Beijing for Olympics | Downhill skiing session update | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » SMU visits Wichita State…

SMU visits Wichita State following Weathers’ 27-point game

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SMU Mustangs (16-4, 7-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-8, 2-5 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes on the Wichita State Shockers after Marcus Weathers scored 27 points in SMU’s 69-61 victory against the Temple Owls.

The Shockers are 8-5 on their home court. Wichita State is 5-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mustangs are 7-1 in AAC play. SMU leads the AAC shooting 36.5% from downtown. Weathers leads the Mustangs shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.

The Shockers and Mustangs face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Etienne is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 14.4 points. Ricky Council IV is averaging 7.8 points over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

Kendric Davis averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Weathers is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up