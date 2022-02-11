OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » SMU visits East Carolina…

SMU visits East Carolina following Jackson’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SMU Mustangs (17-5, 8-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-11, 3-8 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces the SMU Mustangs after Vance Jackson scored 22 points in East Carolina’s 73-71 victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Pirates have gone 10-3 in home games. East Carolina gives up 72.1 points and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Mustangs are 8-2 against AAC opponents. SMU is fourth in the AAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Kendric Davis averaging 4.8.

The Pirates and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is averaging 17.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Pirates. Jackson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Davis is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Mustangs. Marcus Weathers is averaging 9.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up