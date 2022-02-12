SMU visits East Carolina after Jackson’s 22-point game

SMU Mustangs (17-5, 8-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-11, 3-8 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SMU Mustangs (17-5, 8-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-11, 3-8 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts the SMU Mustangs after Vance Jackson scored 22 points in East Carolina’s 73-71 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Pirates have gone 10-3 at home. East Carolina ranks eighth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 32.1 rebounds. Jackson paces the Pirates with 6.2 boards.

The Mustangs are 8-2 against AAC opponents. SMU is third in the AAC scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Weathers averaging 5.2.

The Pirates and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.1 points for the Pirates. Jackson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Kendric Davis is averaging 19.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs. Weathers is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

