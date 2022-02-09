SMU hosts No. 6 Houston after White’s 22-point outing

Houston Cougars (20-3, 9-0 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (16-5, 7-2 AAC) Dallas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU…

Houston Cougars (20-3, 9-0 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (16-5, 7-2 AAC)

Dallas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -7.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Houston plays the SMU Mustangs after Fabian White Jr. scored 22 points in Houston’s 80-58 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Mustangs are 11-0 in home games. SMU is second in the AAC shooting 36.0% from downtown, led by Stefan Todorovic shooting 38.7% from 3-point range.

The Cougars are 9-0 in conference games. Houston is 17-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Marcus Weathers is shooting 57.3% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for SMU.

Kyler Edwards is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Cougars. White is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.