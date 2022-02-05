OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Smith scores 22 to lead Chattanooga over Mercer 77-68

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 2:43 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 22 points as Chattanooga stretched its home winning streak to seven games, defeating Mercer 77-68 on Saturday.

Josh Ayeni had 18 points for Chattanooga (19-5, 9-2 Southern Conference).

Jalen Johnson had 21 points for the Bears (13-11, 6-5). Felipe Haase added 17 points. Kamar Robertson had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

