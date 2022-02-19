OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Smith scores 22, sparks Idaho past Eastern Washington 83-80

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 9:10 PM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Rashad Smith had a career-high 22 points to help Idaho fend off beat Eastern Washington 83-80 on Saturday.

Smith made 8 for 10 shots from the floor for the Vandals (8-18, 5-11 Big Sky Conference). Tanner Christensen had 18 points. Trevante Anderson added 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Mikey Dixon scored 13.

Angelo Allegri tied a career high with 23 points for the Eagles (14-13, 8-8). Linton Acliese III added 20 points and eight rebounds. Steele Venters had 18 points.

The Vandals evened the season series against the Eagles. Eastern Washington defeated Idaho 96-93 on Jan. 8.

