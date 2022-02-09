OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Smith scores 16 to…

Smith scores 16 to lead Chattanooga over W. Carolina 65-47

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith registered 16 points and six rebounds as Chattanooga won its eighth consecutive home game, beating Western Carolina 65-47 on Wednesday night.

David Jean-Baptiste had 14 points for Chattanooga (21-5, 11-2 Southern Conference). Grant Ledford added seven rebounds.

Nick Robinson had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Catamounts (9-17, 3-10). Tyler Harris added 8 points and 10 rebounds. Marlow Gilmore had seven rebounds.

Western Carolina defeated Chattanooga 70-59 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up