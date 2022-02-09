Smith scores 16 to lead Chattanooga over W. Carolina 65-47

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith registered 16 points and six rebounds as Chattanooga won its eighth consecutive home game,…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith registered 16 points and six rebounds as Chattanooga won its eighth consecutive home game, beating Western Carolina 65-47 on Wednesday night.

David Jean-Baptiste had 14 points for Chattanooga (21-5, 11-2 Southern Conference). Grant Ledford added seven rebounds.

Nick Robinson had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Catamounts (9-17, 3-10). Tyler Harris added 8 points and 10 rebounds. Marlow Gilmore had seven rebounds.

Western Carolina defeated Chattanooga 70-59 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.