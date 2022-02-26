CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Smith powers Alabama A&M past Alabama State 80-65

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 8:17 PM

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Dailin Smith finished with 18 points and nine rebounds and Alabama A&M topped Alabama State 80-65 on Saturday.

Cameron Tucker had 13 points, seven assists and six boards for the Bulldogs (10-16, 9-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won five straight. Garrett Hicks and Jalen Johnson also scored 13. Johnson added three blocks.

Gerald Liddell had 13 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Hornets (8-21, 6-10). Trace Young added 13 points and eight boards, while Kenny Strawbridge scored 11.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Hornets. Alabama State defeated Alabama A&M 59-55 on Jan. 15.

