CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Smith leads Texas A&M-CC…

Smith leads Texas A&M-CC past Houston Baptist 75-70

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 11:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Myles Smith had 16 points off the bench to lift Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 75-70 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

Simeon Fryer had 12 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (19-10, 8-7 Southland Conference). Isaac Mushila added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Terrion Murdix had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Khristion Courseault had 16 points for the Huskies (9-16, 5-10). Darius Lee added 14 points. Brycen Long had 12 points.

The Islanders evened the season series against the Huskies. Houston Baptist defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 77-71 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up