Smith leads No. 1 Auburn against Texas A&M after 20-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (15-9, 4-7 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (22-2, 10-1 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn faces the Texas A&M Aggies after Jabari Smith scored 20 points in Auburn’s 80-76 overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers are 12-0 on their home court. Auburn ranks third in the SEC in rebounding averaging 36.4 rebounds. Walker Kessler paces the Tigers with 8.3 boards.

The Aggies are 4-7 in SEC play. Texas A&M ranks third in the SEC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

The Tigers and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kessler is averaging 11.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 blocks for the Tigers. K.D. Johnson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Marcus Williams is averaging 8.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Aggies. Quenton Jackson is averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 8.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

