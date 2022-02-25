Smith leads NC State against North Carolina after 21-point outing

North Carolina Tar Heels (20-8, 12-5 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (11-17, 4-13 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

North Carolina Tar Heels (20-8, 12-5 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (11-17, 4-13 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the North Carolina Tar Heels after Terquavion Smith scored 21 points in NC State’s 69-61 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Wolf Pack are 7-9 in home games. NC State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tar Heels are 12-5 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is third in the ACC with 14.6 assists per game led by Caleb Love averaging 3.8.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Tar Heels won the last matchup 100-80 on Jan. 29. Love scored 21 points to help lead the Tar Heels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dereon Seabron is scoring 18.0 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wolf Pack. Smith is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for NC State.

Armando Bacot is averaging 15.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tar Heels. Love is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.