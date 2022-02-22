Smith leads NC State against Boston College after 26-point outing

Boston College Eagles (9-16, 5-11 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (11-16, 4-12 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the Boston College Eagles after Terquavion Smith scored 26 points in NC State’s 76-61 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Wolf Pack have gone 7-8 in home games. NC State is sixth in the ACC scoring 73.5 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

The Eagles are 5-11 in conference games. Boston College is ninth in the ACC scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by James Karnik averaging 6.2.

The Wolf Pack and Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dereon Seabron is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Smith is averaging 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for NC State.

Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Eagles. DeMarr Langford Jr. is averaging 8.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

