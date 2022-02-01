Smith leads Kansas State against Oklahoma State after 20-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-10, 3-5 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-10, 2-6 Big 12) New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-10, 3-5 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-10, 2-6 Big 12)

New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Mark Smith scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 67-56 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 at home. Kansas State has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys are 3-5 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is fourth in the Big 12 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Cisse averaging 2.5.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markquis Nowell is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wildcats. Nijel Pack is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

Avery Anderson III is averaging 11.2 points and two steals for the Cowboys. Keylan Boone is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.