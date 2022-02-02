Smith leads Kansas State against Oklahoma State after 20-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-10, 3-5 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-10, 2-6 Big 12) New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-10, 3-5 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-10, 2-6 Big 12)

New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -2; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Mark Smith scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 67-56 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Wildcats are 7-4 on their home court. Kansas State has a 5-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Cowboys are 3-5 in conference play. Oklahoma State ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Isaac Likekele averaging 5.7.

The Wildcats and Cowboys match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.7 points. Smith is averaging 8.3 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Avery Anderson III is averaging 11.2 points and two steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.