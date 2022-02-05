Small lifts Texas St. past Coastal Carolina 69-64

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Isiah Small had 15 points and nine rebounds as Texas State narrowly beat Coastal Carolina…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Isiah Small had 15 points and nine rebounds as Texas State narrowly beat Coastal Carolina 69-64 on Saturday.

Shelby Adams had 13 points and seven rebounds for Texas State (15-6, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Mason Harrell added 12 points. Caleb Asberry had 11 points.

Vince Cole had 14 points for the Chanticleers (12-10, 4-6). Josh Uduje added 12 points. Essam Mostafa had 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

