Small leads Tarleton State past Chicago St. 79-60

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 5:30 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Tahj Small scored 23 points as Tarleton State topped Chicago State 79-60 on Saturday.

Freddy Hicks added 20 points for the Texans. Small hit 10 of 13 shots. Hicks also had eight rebounds.

Montre Gipson had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Tarleton State (12-15, 7-7 Western Athletic Conference).

Brandon Betson had 12 points for the Cougars (6-21, 2-12), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Kedrick Green added 10 points. Jahsean Corbett had 6 points and 12 rebounds.

The Texans improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. Tarleton State defeated Chicago State 57-54 on Feb. 5.

