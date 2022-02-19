Small leads Tarleton State past Chicago St. 79-60

CHICAGO (AP) — Tahj Small scored 23 points as Tarleton State topped Chicago State 79-60 on Saturday. Freddy Hicks added…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Tahj Small scored 23 points as Tarleton State topped Chicago State 79-60 on Saturday.

Freddy Hicks added 20 points for the Texans. Small hit 10 of 13 shots. Hicks also had eight rebounds.

Montre Gipson had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Tarleton State (12-15, 7-7 Western Athletic Conference).

Brandon Betson had 12 points for the Cougars (6-21, 2-12), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Kedrick Green added 10 points. Jahsean Corbett had 6 points and 12 rebounds.

The Texans improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. Tarleton State defeated Chicago State 57-54 on Feb. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.