OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Small leads Tarleton State…

Small leads Tarleton State over Chicago St. 57-54

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 12:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tahj Small had 14 points as Tarleton State edged past Chicago State 57-54 on Saturday night.

Noah McDavid had 11 points for Tarleton State (11-13, 6-5 Western Athletic Conference). Montre Gipson added seven rebounds.

Brandon Betson had 16 points for the Cougars (6-17, 2-8), whose losing streak reached four games. Kedrick Green added 14 points. Jahsean Corbett had seven rebounds. Coreyoun Rushin had a career-high 15 rebounds plus three points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up