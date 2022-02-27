CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Sloan leads East Tennessee State over UNC Greensboro 73-69

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 6:45 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — David Sloan had 19 points to propel East Tennessee State to a 73-69 victory over UNC Greensboro 73-69 on Sunday. J

ordan King and Mohab Yasser added 15 points each for the Buccaneers (15-16, 7-11 Southern Conference). Ty Brewer pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Kobe Langley scored a career-high 21 points for the Spartans (17-13, 9-9). Keyshaun Langley added 11 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Buccaneers evened the season series against the Spartans. UNC Greensboro defeated East Tennessee State 80-76 on Jan. 26.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

