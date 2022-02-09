OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Slater leads Long Beach St. past CS Fullerton 71-61

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 12:58 AM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Colin Slater registered 19 points as Long Beach State stretched its win streak to nine games, beating Cal State Fullerton 71-61 on Tuesday night.

Jadon Jones had 15 points for Long Beach State (13-9, 9-1 Big West Conference). Jordan Roberts added 13 points. Joel Murray had 12 points.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points for the Titans (14-7, 8-2). Jalen Harris added 15 points. Damari Milstead had eight points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

