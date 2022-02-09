OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Sjolund leads Portland over San Francisco 69-68

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:17 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kristian Sjolund had a career-high 23 points plus 18 rebounds as Portland narrowly defeated San Francisco 69-68 on Tuesday night.

Moses Wood had 18 points and eight rebounds for Portland (12-12, 3-6 West Coast Conference). Tyler Robertson added 10 points. Chris Austin had six rebounds.

Gabe Stefanini had 18 points for the Dons (19-6, 6-4). Jamaree Bouyea added 17 points. Yauhen Massalski had 11 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks.

San Francisco defeated Portland 74-71 last Saturday.

