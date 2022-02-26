SIU-Edwardsville takes on Morehead State after Carter’s 21-point showing

Morehead State Eagles (21-9, 13-4 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-20, 4-13 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Morehead State Eagles (21-9, 13-4 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-20, 4-13 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -9.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on the Morehead State Eagles after Courtney Carter scored 21 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 68-64 overtime loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Cougars are 7-5 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fifth in the OVC with 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Carlos Curtis averaging 2.0.

The Eagles are 13-4 against OVC opponents. Morehead State ranks second in the OVC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 10.6.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last meeting 77-74 on Jan. 22. Broome scored 20 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 7.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Cougars. Shaun Doss is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 8.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Eagles. Broome is averaging 15.8 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

