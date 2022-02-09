SIU-Edwardsville hosts UT Martin following Simon’s 21-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-16, 4-8 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-17, 1-10 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-16, 4-8 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-17, 1-10 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after K.J. Simon scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 69-61 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Cougars have gone 4-4 at home. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Skyhawks are 4-8 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is seventh in the OVC scoring 68.5 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Skyhawks won the last matchup 76-70 on Jan. 25. Simon scored 24 points to help lead the Skyhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Carter is averaging 6.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Shaun Doss is averaging 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Bernie Andre is averaging 9.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Mikel Henderson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

