SIU-Edwardsville hosts Southeast Missouri State after Reed’s 21-point performance

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-13, 5-5 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-16, 1-9 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-13, 5-5 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-16, 1-9 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -1.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Eric Reed Jr. scored 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 63-56 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Cougars have gone 4-3 at home. SIU-Edwardsville ranks ninth in the OVC shooting 28.2% from downtown, led by Lamar Wright shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

The Redhawks are 5-5 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State allows 78.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Redhawks won the last matchup 85-77 on Jan. 29. DQ Nicholas scored 18 points to help lead the Redhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cougars. Shaun Doss is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Reed is shooting 42.5% and averaging 15.5 points for the Redhawks. Nana Akenten is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 68.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.