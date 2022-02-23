SIU-Edwardsville hosts conference foe Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (10-16, 6-10 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-19, 4-12 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (10-16, 6-10 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-19, 4-12 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Hutchins-Everett and the Austin Peay Governors visit Shaun Doss and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on Thursday.

The Cougars have gone 7-4 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville ranks third in the OVC in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Deejuan Pruitt leads the Cougars with 7.0 boards.

The Governors have gone 6-10 against OVC opponents. Austin Peay is sixth in the OVC with 13.7 assists per game led by Carlos Paez averaging 3.4.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Governors won the last matchup 68-63 on Feb. 1. Hutchins-Everett scored 20 points to help lead the Governors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Carter is averaging 7.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 17.6 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Hutchins-Everett is shooting 51.5% and averaging 12.6 points for the Governors. Tariq Silver is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

