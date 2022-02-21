CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Sims, Weston lead Middle…

Sims, Weston lead Middle Tennessee over UTEP 77-59

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 11:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Sims scored 17 points, Camryn Weston had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Middle Tennessee defeated UTEP 77-59 on Monday night.

Josh Jefferson added 14 points for Middle Tennessee (20-7, 11-3 Conference USA), which won its sixth straight game.

Souley Boum had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Miners (16-11, 9-6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up