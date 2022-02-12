OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Sims leads UNC Wilmington past College of Charleston 85-79

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 9:44 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims scored a season-high 27 points as UNC Wilmington extended its home winning streak to eight games, beating College of Charleston 85-79 on Saturday night.

James Baker Jr. added 23 points and three blocks for the Seahawks.

Shykeim Phillips had 14 points for UNC Wilmington (17-7, 11-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Jaylen Fornes added 10 points.

John Meeks had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (13-10, 5-6). Brenden Tucker added 13 points. Raekwon Horton had 11 points.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. UNC Wilmington defeated College of Charleston 86-78 on Jan. 17.

