Simon leads UT Martin against Tennessee Tech after 24-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-21, 4-13 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-20, 6-10 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after K.J. Simon scored 24 points in UT Martin’s 76-69 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-7 in home games. Tennessee Tech ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 33.9% from downtown, led by Bailey Gilliam shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Skyhawks are 4-13 in OVC play. UT Martin is fourth in the OVC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Nix averaging 2.1.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. The Golden Eagles won the last matchup 76-70 on Jan. 15. Kenny White Jr. scored 13 points points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. White is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Simon is averaging 17 points and 1.6 steals for the Skyhawks. Bernie Andre is averaging 9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

