Simon and the UT Martin Skyhawks host conference foe Tennessee State

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

Tennessee State Tigers (9-14, 4-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (7-15, 4-7 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: K.J. Simon and the UT Martin Skyhawks host Carlos Marshall Jr. and the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-5 at home. UT Martin is eighth in the OVC scoring 68.9 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Tigers are 4-7 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State ranks third in the OVC shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. The Skyhawks won the last meeting 94-78 on Jan. 7. Bernie Andre scored 24 points points to help lead the Skyhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikel Henderson is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 7.4 points. Simon is averaging 14.4 points and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

Kenny Cooper is averaging 6.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Marshall is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

