OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Silver's late basket lifts…

Silver’s late basket lifts Austin Peay over Tennessee State

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 7:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tariq Silver sank a jumper with 3 seconds remaining to send Austin Peay to a 54-52 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett and reserve Cameron Copeland both scored 12 for the Governors (9-14, 5-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 10 points. Silver finished with nine points off the bench.

Dedric Boyd had 11 points to top the Tigers (10-16, 5-9). Kenny Cooper added 10 points. Shakem Johnson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Governors evened the season series against the Tigers. Tennessee State defeated Austin Peay 65-61 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up