CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Silverio has 20, Hofstra…

Silverio has 20, Hofstra beats William & Mary 82-67

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 4:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Omar Silverio had 20 points as Hofstra topped William & Mary 82-67 on Saturday.

Jalen Ray had 18 points for Hofstra (20-10, 12-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Darlinstone Dubar added 12 points. Aaron Estrada had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

Ben Wight had 19 points for the Tribe (5-26, 4-14), who have now lost nine games in a row. Connor Kochera added 15 points and six rebounds. Julian Lewis had six rebounds. Tyler Rice had seven points and 10 assists.

The Pride evened the season series against the Tribe. William & Mary defeated Hofstra 63-62 on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up