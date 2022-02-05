OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Sills carries Arkansas St. past Louisiana-Lafayette 67-58

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 8:16 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Desi Sills registered 15 points as Arkansas State topped Louisiana-Lafayette 67-58 on Saturday.

Markise Davis had 13 points for Arkansas State (15-6, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference). Marquis Eaton added 10 points. Antwon Jackson had 10 points. Norchad Omier had 8 points and 17 rebounds.

Jordan Brown had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-11, 5-6). Kobe Julien added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Theo Akwuba had three blocks.

The Red Wolves leveled the season series against the Ragin’ Cajuns. Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Arkansas State 83-77 on Jan. 6.

