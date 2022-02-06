OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Siena takes on Fairfield…

Siena takes on Fairfield after Rogers’ 20-point showing

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Siena Saints (9-9, 6-4 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-11, 4-6 MAAC)

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -7; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on the Fairfield Stags after Colby Rogers scored 20 points in Siena’s 74-60 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Stags have gone 3-5 in home games. Fairfield is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Saints are 6-4 against MAAC opponents. Siena is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Saints won the last meeting 69-62 on Jan. 9. Nick Hopkins scored 19 points to help lead the Saints to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taj Benning is averaging 11.4 points for the Stags. Jake Wojcik is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Rogers is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 14.8 points. Anthony Gaines is averaging 10.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up