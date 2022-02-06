Siena takes on Fairfield after Rogers’ 20-point showing

Siena Saints (9-9, 6-4 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-11, 4-6 MAAC) Bridgeport, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Siena Saints (9-9, 6-4 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-11, 4-6 MAAC)

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -7; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on the Fairfield Stags after Colby Rogers scored 20 points in Siena’s 74-60 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Stags have gone 3-5 in home games. Fairfield is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Saints are 6-4 against MAAC opponents. Siena is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Saints won the last meeting 69-62 on Jan. 9. Nick Hopkins scored 19 points to help lead the Saints to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taj Benning is averaging 11.4 points for the Stags. Jake Wojcik is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Rogers is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 14.8 points. Anthony Gaines is averaging 10.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

