Siena plays Rider following Gaines’ 24-point game

Rider Broncs (7-13, 3-7 MAAC) at Siena Saints (9-8, 6-3 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rider Broncs (7-13, 3-7 MAAC) at Siena Saints (9-8, 6-3 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -4.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces the Rider Broncs after Anthony Gaines scored 24 points in Siena’s 73-65 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Saints have gone 5-3 in home games. Siena has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncs are 3-7 against conference opponents. Rider is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is averaging 14.4 points for the Saints. Gaines is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

Dimencio Vaughn is scoring 12.6 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 13.1 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.