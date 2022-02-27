Siena hosts Monmouth following Papas’ 23-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (18-10, 10-7 MAAC) at Siena Saints (14-11, 11-6 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Monmouth Hawks (18-10, 10-7 MAAC) at Siena Saints (14-11, 11-6 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits the Siena Saints after George Papas scored 23 points in Monmouth’s 70-65 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Saints have gone 7-5 in home games. Siena is seventh in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.2 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Hawks are 10-7 in conference games. Monmouth scores 69.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Saints and Hawks match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Gaines is averaging 11 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Saints. Colby Rogers is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

Papas is averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Walker Miller is averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

