Siena hosts Monmouth following Papas’ 23-point game

Monmouth Hawks (18-10, 10-7 MAAC) at Siena Saints (14-11, 11-6 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Monmouth Hawks (18-10, 10-7 MAAC) at Siena Saints (14-11, 11-6 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits the Siena Saints after George Papas scored 23 points in Monmouth’s 70-65 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Saints are 7-5 in home games. Siena has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks are 10-7 in MAAC play. Monmouth is eighth in the MAAC with 11.5 assists per game led by Papas averaging 3.0.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Gaines is averaging 11 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Saints. Colby Rogers is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Siena.

Papas is averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Walker Miller is averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.