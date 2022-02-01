CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Siena hosts Canisius after…

Siena hosts Canisius after Rogers’ 27-point showing

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-14, 3-7 MAAC) at Siena Saints (8-8, 5-3 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Colby Rogers scored 27 points in Siena’s 85-76 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Saints are 4-3 on their home court. Siena is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Golden Griffins have gone 3-7 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 5-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Gaines is averaging 9.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Saints. Rogers is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.

Armon Harried is shooting 34.7% and averaging 12.0 points for the Golden Griffins. Ahamadou Fofana is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

DoD names CIO as acting official to deliver 'end-to-end' integration on data, AI

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring in support of infrastructure law

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up