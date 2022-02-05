OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Shungu leads Vermont over…

Shungu leads Vermont over UMass Lowell 78-67

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 5:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Ben Shungu scored 24 points as Vermont won its 12th consecutive game, beating UMass Lowell 78-67 on Saturday.

Ryan Davis added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Catamounts (18-4, 10-0 America East Conference). Isaiah Powell had 12 points and Justin Mazzulla scored 11.

Allin Blunt had 19 points for the River Hawks (11-10, 3-6). Max Brooks added 14 points. John Hall had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up