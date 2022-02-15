Shungu leads Vermont against New Hampshire after 21-point game

Vermont Catamounts (19-5, 12-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (12-10, 7-6 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Vermont Catamounts (19-5, 12-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (12-10, 7-6 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on the New Hampshire Wildcats after Ben Shungu scored 21 points in Vermont’s 75-74 overtime loss to the Hartford Hawks.

The Wildcats are 9-2 in home games. New Hampshire is fifth in the America East scoring 69.5 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Catamounts have gone 12-1 against America East opponents. Vermont leads the America East scoring 74.1 points per game while shooting 49.0%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Catamounts won 82-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Shungu led the Catamounts with 29 points, and Josh Hopkins led the Wildcats with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Martinez is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Isaiah Powell is averaging 9.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Catamounts. Shungu is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 79.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.