CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Shumate scores 29 to…

Shumate scores 29 to lead Toledo over Cent. Michigan 68-66

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 9:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate matched his season high with 29 points as Toledo narrowly defeated Central Michigan 68-66 on Saturday night.

Shumate made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Setric Millner Jr. had 12 points and five assists for Toledo (21-6, 13-3 Mid-American Conference). RayJ Dennis added 10 points and seven rebounds. Ra’Heim Moss had 10 points.

Ryan Rollins, whose 20 points per game coming into the matchup led the Rockets, was held to 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Cameron Healy had 18 points for the Chippewas (6-18, 5-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Harrison Henderson added 15 points and nine rebounds. Ralph Bissainthe had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Chippewas for the season. Toledo defeated Central Michigan 82-54 on Jan. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up