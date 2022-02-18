OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Shumate, McNeese Cowboys to visit St. Hilaire, New Orleans Privateers

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

McNeese Cowboys (10-17, 4-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (15-9, 8-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Shumate and the McNeese Cowboys visit Derek St. Hilaire and the New Orleans Privateers in Southland action Saturday.

The Privateers have gone 10-2 in home games. New Orleans scores 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 4-6 against Southland opponents. McNeese ranks fifth in the Southland shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. The Privateers won 84-78 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. St. Hilaire led the Privateers with 23 points, and Brendan Medley-Bacon led the Cowboys with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: St. Hilaire averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 20.6 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Troy Green is shooting 45.2% and averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Zach Scott averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Shumate is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

