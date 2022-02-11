Shumate leads McNeese against Northwestern State after 23-point game

McNeese Cowboys (9-16, 3-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (7-18, 3-5 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (9-16, 3-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (7-18, 3-5 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on the Northwestern State Demons after Christian Shumate scored 23 points in McNeese’s 91-86 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Demons are 5-3 on their home court. Northwestern State averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cowboys are 3-5 against Southland opponents. McNeese is second in the Southland scoring 38.3 points per game in the paint led by Shumate averaging 1.2.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won the last meeting 93-84 on Feb. 5. Zach Scott scored 23 points to help lead the Cowboys to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendal Coleman is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Demons. Carvell Teasett is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Shumate is averaging 12 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Cowboys. Scott is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

