Shriver leads Hartford against Albany (NY) after 23-point outing

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Hartford Hawks (10-18, 8-8 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-16, 9-8 America East)

, ; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford plays the Albany (NY) Great Danes after David Shriver scored 23 points in Hartford’s 83-62 victory against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Great Danes are 4-7 on their home court. Albany (NY) allows 66.0 points and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Hawks are 8-8 against America East opponents. Hartford is third in the America East with 12.6 assists per game led by Austin Williams averaging 3.4.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Great Danes won 71-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Matt Cerruti led the Great Danes with 15 points, and Moses Flowers led the Hawks with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamel Horton is averaging 12.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Great Danes. Cerruti is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Williams is averaging 16.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Hawks. Flowers is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

