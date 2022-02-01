Short-handed No. 10 Kansas tops No. 21 Iowa State 70-61

AMES, Iowa (AP) — David McCormack scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson had 13 rebounds, and No. 10 Kansas defeated No.…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — David McCormack scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson had 13 rebounds, and No. 10 Kansas defeated No. 21 Iowa State 70-61 on Tuesday night.

McCormick made all seven of his shots and had 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12), who were without Ochai Agbaji. The Big 12′s leading scorer at 20.9 points per game, Agbaji didn’t play due to COVID-19 protocols. Wilson scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

Izaiah Brockington led Iowa State (16-6, 3-6) with 24 points.

No. 13 MICHIGAN STATE 65, MARYLAND 63

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Malik Hall made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left, and Michigan State survived a second-half rally by Maryland to beat the Terrapins.

Hall led the Spartans (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) with 16 points, and Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 10 apiece as Michigan State followed a home win over rival Michigan by doing just enough against the underachieving Terps.

Eric Ayala scored 15 points and Donta Scott had 14 for Maryland (11-11, 3-8), which rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to tie the score twice within the final three minutes.

Standout freshman Max Christie was held to seven points for the Spartans, who hadn’t won with him scoring in single digits since Dec. 11 against Penn State.

CREIGHTON 59, No. 17 UCONN 55

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ryan Hawkins scored 23 points and Creighton upset UConn.

Hawkins hit eight of his 12 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Bluejays (13-7, 5-4 Big East), who moved over .500 in conference play and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Isaiah Whaley had a career-high 20-points for UConn (15-5, 6-3), which had won five in a row and was looking for its first six-game win streak since the NCAA Tournament run in 2014 that brought the Huskies their fourth national title.

No. 22 TENNESSEE 90 TEXAS A&M 80

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (A) — Kennedy Chandler scored 16 points, Olivier Nkamhoua added 15 and Tennessee beat Texas A&M.

The Volunteers (15-6, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) led by as many as 13 points in the first half. However, the Aggies (15-7, 4-5) cut the lead to one with 8:49 left in the game. That’s when Nkamhoua hit a short jumper and John Fulkerson had a tip-in basket. Justin Powell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push Tennessee’s lead to 15 points at 76-61 with 5:30 to play.

Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler each scored 14 points and Santiago Vescovi added 13.

Texas A&M, which has lost five in a row, was led by Wade Taylor IV with 19 points.

