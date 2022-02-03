Sherfield, Nevada Wolf Pack take on the Fresno State Bulldogs

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-10, 3-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (15-6, 5-3 MWC) Fresno, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-10, 3-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (15-6, 5-3 MWC)

Fresno, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando Robinson and the Fresno State Bulldogs host Grant Sherfield and the Nevada Wolf Pack in MWC action Friday.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 on their home court. Fresno State averages 67.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Wolf Pack have gone 3-5 against MWC opponents. Nevada is fifth in the MWC scoring 73.4 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Wolf Pack won the last matchup 77-73 on Jan. 22. Sherfield scored 17 points to help lead the Wolf Pack to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 19.2 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Anthony Holland is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Sherfield is averaging 18.3 points and 6.2 assists for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.