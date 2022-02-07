OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Sheppard scores 23 to…

Sheppard scores 23 to carry Belmont over Austin Peay 72-58

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 23 points as Belmont got past Austin Peay 72-58 on Monday night.

Nick Muszynski had 16 points and four assists for Belmont (20-5, 10-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Grayson Murphy added 11 points. JaCobi Wood had six assists.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 16 points for the Governors (7-14, 3-8). Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 13 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Governors this season. Belmont defeated Austin Peay 75-67 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

'Long-overdue' USPS reform bill set to save agency $50B over decade passes House

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up