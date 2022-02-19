CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Sheppard lifts Belmont over SIU-Edwardsville 73-62

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 7:45 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 20 points as Belmont extended its win streak to 10 games, getting past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 73-62 on Saturday.

Nick Muszynski had 18 points and three assists for Belmont (24-5, 14-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Will Richard added 18 points and six rebounds. Grayson Murphy had six rebounds and six steals.

The Bruins hit season highs in forced turnovers (24) and steals (20).

Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points for the Cougars (9-19, 3-12). DeeJuan Pruitt added 13 points. Shamar Wright had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. Belmont defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-64 on Jan. 17.

